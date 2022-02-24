Marsha Carol Lane, 73

Marsha Carol Lane age 73 gained her angel wings on February 22, 2022. She passed peacefully into God’s awaiting arms after being surrounded by her five grandchildren Austin, Brode, Cydnee, Memphis, and Major along with her daughter, son, and husband of 54 years as well as friends who are family as well, making sure she knew just how truly precious and loved she is by all who were blessed to know her.

Born in Oak Ridge, graduating from Oliver Springs High School in 1966, she spent her life in Kingston being a loving, devoted wife and mother while caring for countless patients as a Registered Nurse at Methodist Medical Center after graduating from Roane State Community College with an Associate’s Degree in 1992. She loved to garden, enjoyed flowers, especially violets and roses, antiquing, and most of all loving her grandchildren and watching them grow.

She is preceded in death by her parents Milton Tichenor and Nell (Joseph) Hatmaker and her brother Bobby Tichenor.

She is survived by her loving family daughter Traci Grime, son Chris (Jessica) Lane; Grandchildren Austin, Brode and Cydnee Grime, Memphis and Major Lane; sisters Nancy (Ray) Boyett, Donna (Ron) Thompson, Jodie (Eddie) Kelly; nieces and nephews. She is also blessed to be survived by many special friends and a very special furry pooch named Mollie.

Visitation will be Saturday, February 26, 2022, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM with a service at 1:00 PM. A graveside service will follow at Anderson Memorial Gardens. Pastor Kenny Rains and Pastor Dale Watson will be officiating the services.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Lane family.

