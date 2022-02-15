Marsha A. Hamby, Sunbright

Mrs. Marsha A. Hamby, age 69 of Sunbright, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, February 12, 2022, at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville. She was a member of Midway Baptist Church in Sunbright.

She is preceded in death by her husband: J.C. Hamby.

Her parents: Earl and Roxy Saffell.

Her son: Johnny Stacy, Jr.

And one grandson: James Earl Stacy, Jr.

She is survived by one son and daughter-in-law: James Earl and Shawna Stacy of Park Hills, MO.

One daughter: Susan Stacy of Sunbright.

Six grandchildren: Brittany Douglas and her husband Tommy, Katelyn Stacy, LeAnn Stacy, Jamie Stacy, Leslie Stacy, and Chelsea Rawson.

Three great-grandchildren: Luka Stacy, Cash Lee, and Lux Stacy.

Two brothers and one sister-in-law: John H. Saffell of Mesa, AZ, and Vernon E. and Debbie Saffell of Park Hills, MO.

One sister and brother-in-law: Carolyn and Robert Abernathy of Mesa, AZ

The family will receive friends Thursday, February 17, 2022, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg. Funeral services will be at 1:00 PM with Bro. David Coffman officiating. Interment will follow in Sunbright Cemetery.

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg is honored to be serving the family of Mrs. Marsha A. Hamby

