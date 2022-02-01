Margie Ruth Daugherty, Oliver Springs

Margie Ruth Daugherty, age 86, of Oliver Springs peacefully went to Heaven to meet Jesus on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at her home.

She was born June 9, 1935, and was a native of Toledo, Ohio, but lived in Oliver Springs most of her life. Margie and her husband, Jack were charter members of Kellytown Baptist Church. The Lord blessed Margie tremendously throughout her life and at a young age she chose to faithfully serve him. Her life revolved around her church and her family whom she loved dearly.

She is preceded in death by her husband Jack Daugherty; parents Henry Turpin and Monnie Jean Coker Turpin; grandson, Stephen Edmonds.

She is survived by daughters, Phyllis Davis and husband Robert of Cedar Bluff, AL, Judy Sampsel of Oliver Springs, TN, and Rebecca Holt of Oliver Springs, TN; sister, Reva Crow of Trussville, AL; grandchildren, Andrew Duncan, Kevin Sampsel, Peter Holt, Emily King, and Jamie Cain; great-grandchildren, Mackenzie King, Raegan King, and Riley Cain.

Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. A funeral service will begin at 7 pm with Pastor Matt Reed officiating. Burial will be at 12 noon on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at Oliver Springs Cemetery.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home. www.Sharpfh.com.

