Margie Dabbs, Knoxville (formerly of Harriman)

Ms. Margie Dabbs, age 68, of Knoxville, formerly of Harriman passed away February 4, 2022, at Tennova North Medical Center in Knoxville. She was a member of St. Mary’s Baptist Church and worked at Kiser – Ross Hosiery Mill.

Renee was preceded in death by her parents: Robert & Albert Dickins Rudd.

Sisters: Norma Wright and Edna Mae McCkever.

Grandmother: Oralee McKnight.

Nephew: OV Wright.

She is survived by her two daughters: Renieca Dabbs and Mayra Dabbs.

Four grandchildren: Syckira Thomson, Xavier Thomson, Jalaysia Thomas, and Mariah Thomas.

Nephews: Robert Rudd, Keith McCkever, Tayshawn McCkever.

Nieces: Errecka Pugh, and Erin Stewart.

Cousins: Addie Mae Rudd, Debra Rudd, Sandra Rudd, and Sharon Rudd.

And many other friends and loved ones.

The family will receive friends Saturday, February 12, 2022, at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 PM. Graveside service will follow in Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Ms. Margie Dabbs.

