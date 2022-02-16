Margerine Denese “Niecey” Davidson, Rockwood

Margerine Denese “Niecey” Davidson, age 50 of Rockwood, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 9th, 2022, at the Roane Medical Center in Harriman. She was born on November 27th, 1971, in Detroit, Michigan. Niecey was a family person. She loved dogs, and being around her friends and family, she had a huge heart, and the more people around her, the happier she was. She liked to bowl, watch movies, sing, dance, listen to music, making Easter baskets and Halloween buckets. She is preceded in death by her father: Willie Davidson; Grandfather: Bossie Davidson; Grandmothers: Eunice Davidson and Margerine Edgeston. She is survived by:

Children: Jasmine Johnson

Armond Davidson

Brothers: Bossie Davidson (Becky)

Mother: Helen Davidson

Grandchildren: Lovriyah Clark and Alycia Weddle

Nieces: Brianna Davidson, Britayzia Davidson, and Brandi Davidson

Cousins/Sisters: Ramona Gallaher, Sharonda Felton, and Nikki Gallaher

A host of aunts, uncles, other cousins, nieces, and nephews

Godson: Kavon

The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 19th, 2022, from 12:00-2:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm with Rev. Steven Womack officiating. Graveside and interment service will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Margerine Denese “Niecey” Davidson.

