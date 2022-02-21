Louise Amanda King Butler, 92

Louise Amanda King Butler, age 92, went home to her heavenly home on February 17, 2022. She was born on October 12, 1929. Having grown up in Rockwood, TN, she always considered it her home town no matter where life took her after graduating from Rockwood High School. The work ethic she developed in Rockwood was honed as an employee of the local J.C. Penny’s store. She married John Earl Butler, also of Rockwood, in 1952. They were married at her home church, First Baptist of Rockwood, by Pastor Carrier. Her love for the shepherding, discipleship of this Pastor and his wife was evident throughout her lifetime as she spoke lovingly of them and kept letters by them until her death. She and John Earl began their married life while he was stationed with the United States Air Force in Washington DC. God graced them with three children who testify openly of her unending mother’s love, fidelity of Christian life, and contagious joy of laughter. Her faith in Christ’s atoning work for sin was at the core of life with her husband, children, and biblical, local churches wherever they moved.]

She is preceded in death by her parents: Paul and Susie Troxell King Sr., Brother, Eugene King, sister: Carolyn Blevins, Brother: Paul “Paulie” King Jr., brother: David King, and sister: Joanne Westveer.

Survivors include her husband of 70 years, John Earl Butler of Murfreesboro, TN2 sons and daughters-in-law: ​Steve and Ricka Butler of Cleveland, OH​​​​​James “Jim” and Linda Butler of Rock Springs, GA daughter and son-in-law:​ Judy and Steve Pease of Murfreesboro, TN grandchildren: ​Amy Butler, Joshua “Josh” Butler, Rachel Ditmer, Steven Butler, Rebekah Mason, Christy Clarke, Julia Bovard, Audrey Pease, and Kristen Pease.15 great-grandchildren Brother: ​​Charles “Charley” “Charlie” King of Jefferson City, TN Numerous nieces and nephews.

The family with have visitation on Saturday, February 26, 2022, from 1 pm-2 pm in the chapel of Evans Mortuary. A funeral service will follow with Rev. James Jones officiating. A private interment will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, TN.

The family wishes that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Harriman Baptist Tabernacle, P.O. Box 575 Harriman, TN 37748. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Louise Amanda King Butler.

