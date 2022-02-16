Lillie Mae Jones, Sharon, TN

Lillie Mae Jones, age 83 of Sharon, TN passed away on Sunday, February 13, 2022. She was born on April 27, 1938, to the late Leonard and Mary Jane Comer Loveday in Roane County. She was a beloved member of Bible Baptist Church in Sharon, TN, and will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Special thanks to Angela and Janice of Bible Baptist Church for caring for Mrs. Lillie.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by husband, Duluth G. Jones; daughter, Sandra Gail Jackson; sisters, Velma Copeland, Maggie Jo Bunch, Gail Taylor, and Meletta Gregory.

She is survived by: granddaughter, Jennifer Stone; grandson, Joshua Lamb; great-granddaughters, Lillie DeShawn Perry, and Erin Elizabeth Stone; several nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, from 5-7 pm with the funeral service to follow at 7 pm. Graveside services will be on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at 10 am at Grandview Memorial Garden. www.holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

