Law Enforcement Called to TVA Credit Union on Saturday

A host of Law Enforcement Personnel were noticed at A Bank in Harriman at The Pinnacle Point Shopping Center this past Saturday and here’s the reason.

During the early morning hours on Saturday, February 26th, at the Knoxville TVA Employees Federal Credit Union, 1916 Roane State Highway, in Harriman, an employee of the Credit Union called authorities telling them that an older white male came into the credit union and was acting suspiciously. The complaint indicated that the male, later identified as being about seventy (70) years old, approached a teller and requested to make a withdrawal from his own savings account, which was completed. Before walking away and sitting down in the lobby, the man produced a handmade business card with a telephone number; the shape of a horse head; and the words “have gun will travel” on it. The teller became concerned it was possibly a robbery attempt and after the supervisor was informed, the police were notified. The Harriman Police Department, along with assisting surrounding agencies, responded to the scene and secured the area. Members of the Harriman Police Department contacted and detained the man, pending an investigation.

Representatives of the Federal Bureau of Investigations and the Ninth (9th) Judicial District Attorney General’s Office were notified and briefed of the incident. Further investigation revealed that no specific threat or demand was made and no intent to commit a crime was done. No charges were filed at the time and No name was released with the info from the Harriman Police Department. This agency would like to thank the Roane County Sheriff’s Office; the Kingston Police Department; the Rockwood Police Department; and the Roane County District Attorney’s Office for their support and quick responses to the scene. Also, this agency would like to thank the Knoxville TVA Employees Federal Credit Union for their
diligence in awareness of the safety of their customers and the surrounding community.

