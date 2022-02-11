Laquata Joyce Sanders Fredricks, 70, died Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at her home after a lengthy illness.

Born Oct. 6, 1951, in Baltimore, Md., she was the daughter of the late James R. Sanders and Jimmie Joyce Madden Sanders. She was a graduate of Clinton High School. In earlier years Mrs. Fredricks had worked as a data processor for the Tennessee Valley Authority, formerly located in Norris. She had also been employed as the records clerk for former Anderson County Sheriff Tom Edwards. One of her favorite things was yard work. She always looked forward to spring so she could get outside to attend to flower beds, mowing grass, and trimming bushes. She was particular about how her yard looked and would rarely allow anyone else to do it for her. She commented recently that she regretted she could no longer take care of it herself. An avid fan of westerns and Andy Griffith, Mrs. Fredricks rarely watched anything else except TV evangelist George Pearsons, and frequently Covenant Life Church services on Facebook. In earlier years she had been an active member of Open Door Assembly of God in Andersonville.



Mrs. Fredricks was preceded in death by her husband, Therrell Fredricks, to whom she had been married 50 years at the time of his death.



She is survived by two sons, Mark Fredricks and wife, Akiko; Cody Fredricks, and her nephew whom she raised as her son, Jason Sanders, and his fiancee Sara Lackey; a daughter, Wenonah Fredricks; and a sister, Cathy Ziegaus.



Mrs. Fredricks had six grandchildren, Jeremy Fredricks, Joshua Fredricks, Brittney Lambert, Heather Byrge, Amber Haire, and Camden Jarnagan. Camden, 7, always brightened her day she said recently.

Also surviving are great-grandchildren Raelyn Kite, Jaxon Lambert, Mia Byrge, and Landon Byrge; a niece, Erin Mayes and husband Tyler; an aunt, Alma Sanders of Crossville; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She considered her Ohio cousins, Janet Sue Chaney and Mike Sanders, special and devoted friends.



In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Fredricks was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Jaimie Fredricks; two sisters, Watanna Gail Sanders and Laura Beth Rapier; and a brother, William Ray Sanders.



Internment is on Saturday, February 12 at 11:00 am at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens. Ray Hagan, an associate minister with Covenant Life Church, will officiate at the graveside. Hatmaker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

