Kingston PD Arrests Man for Auto Theft

Dudley Evans 2 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 4 Views

Kingston Police on February 10th just after 9pm, officers with the Kingston Police Department were dispatched to the Kenjo Market located at 505 Gallaher Road on a stolen vehicle call. The victim stated that a male had jumped into his vehicle and drove off.

The vehicle was reported stolen and a “be on the lookout” was issued to area law enforcement agencies. The next morning, officers with the Rockwood Police Department located the vehicle in Rockwood. Detective Keith Kile went to the location where Rockwood officers had a subject detained. The subject detained was the same subject from video footage from the store the night before.

The subject was identified as Bobby Allen Young, 27. Young admitted to Detective Kile that he was high on drugs and stole the vehicle. Bobby Allen Young was transported to the Roane County Jail and charged with theft of over $10,000. The Kingston Police Department would like to thank the Rockwood Police Department for their help recovering the vehicle and solving the theft.

RaceW
SexM
Eye ColorHAZ
Hair ColorBLN
Weight320
Height6 02
Admit Date02-11-2022
Admit Time11:04 AM
Confining AgencyRoane
Charge Offense Date Court Type Court Date Bond Bond Type Charging Agency Arresting Agency 
Manufacture, delivery, sale, possession, or conspiracy Schedule I drug02-11-2022General Session Humphrey04-05-2022$2,500.00Appearance BondRockwood Police DepartmentROCKWOOD – TN0730400
Methamphetamine – Manufacture, Delivery, Sell Or Possess02-11-2022General Session Humphrey04-05-2022$7,500.00Appearance BondRockwood Police DepartmentROCKWOOD – TN0730400
Theft Of Property Not From A Building( 10,000-59,999)02-11-2022 04-05-2022$10,000.00Appearance BondKingston Police DepartmentKINGSTON – TN0730200
Unlawful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia02-11-2022General Session Humphrey04-05-2022$500.00Appearance BondRockwood Police DepartmentROCKWOOD – TN0730400

Tags

About Dudley Evans

Check Also

Therapist says Roane State, its CBI, keys to her success

By Bob Fowler Roane State staff writer When she opened her counseling office in May, …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: