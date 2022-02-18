Kingston PD Arrests Man for Auto Theft

Kingston Police on February 10th just after 9pm, officers with the Kingston Police Department were dispatched to the Kenjo Market located at 505 Gallaher Road on a stolen vehicle call. The victim stated that a male had jumped into his vehicle and drove off.

The vehicle was reported stolen and a “be on the lookout” was issued to area law enforcement agencies. The next morning, officers with the Rockwood Police Department located the vehicle in Rockwood. Detective Keith Kile went to the location where Rockwood officers had a subject detained. The subject detained was the same subject from video footage from the store the night before.

The subject was identified as Bobby Allen Young, 27. Young admitted to Detective Kile that he was high on drugs and stole the vehicle. Bobby Allen Young was transported to the Roane County Jail and charged with theft of over $10,000. The Kingston Police Department would like to thank the Rockwood Police Department for their help recovering the vehicle and solving the theft.

Race W Sex M Eye Color HAZ Hair Color BLN Weight 320 Height 6 02 Admit Date 02-11-2022 Admit Time 11:04 AM Confining Agency Roane

