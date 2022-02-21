Kenneth E. Bailey, Harriman

Kenneth E. Bailey age 81 of Harriman, TN passed away February 17, 2022, at his home.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his Wife Barbara Bailey and Parents Woodrow and Ruby Bailey, Kenneth was principal at Oliver Springs High School for 25 yrs.

Survivors include

Wife Linda Bailey

Daughter Terri Voland

Sons, Kirby Bailey

Stepsons Daryl Disney (Linda)

Doug Disney (Hollie)

Brothers, Gary Bailey (Edith)

Grandchildren Jessica Bryant (Van)

Riley Estes (Robert)

Deacon, Cooper, Cash, Nysa, and Hannah

And his Dog Scooter

The Family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Monday, February 21, 2022, at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman. Funeral at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Garvin Walls officiating burial will follow in Roane Memorial Gardens. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Bailey Family.

