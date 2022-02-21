Kenneth E. Bailey, Harriman

News Department 2 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 4 Views

Kenneth E. Bailey age 81 of Harriman, TN passed away February 17, 2022, at his home.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his Wife Barbara Bailey and Parents Woodrow and Ruby Bailey, Kenneth was principal at Oliver Springs High School for 25 yrs.

Survivors include
Wife Linda Bailey
Daughter Terri Voland
Sons, Kirby Bailey
Stepsons Daryl Disney (Linda)
Doug Disney (Hollie)
Brothers, Gary Bailey (Edith)
Grandchildren Jessica Bryant (Van)
Riley Estes (Robert)
Deacon, Cooper, Cash, Nysa, and Hannah
And his Dog Scooter

The Family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Monday, February 21, 2022, at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman. Funeral at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Garvin Walls officiating burial will follow in Roane Memorial Gardens. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Bailey Family.

About News Department

Check Also

Roger “Dude” Duty, Wartburg

Roger “Dude” Duty, age 70, of Wartburg passed away at Methodist Medical Center of Oak …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: