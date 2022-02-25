Ken “Red” Cline, Harriman

Ken “Red” Cline, age 79 of Harriman, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at the Roane Medical Center in Harriman. He was born on July 8, 1942, in Athens, Tennessee. He was a U.S. Army veteran and served in the Vietnam War. He attended and was a member of Potter’s House Fellowship in Harriman. He was also a member of the 3 Rivers Tractor Club. He is preceded in death by his parents: EJ and Fay Cline; Brother: Laverne “Buddy” Cline. He is survived by:

Wife of 55 years: Joyce “Jo” Cline of Harriman, TN

Son: Kenny Cline of Harriman, TN

Daughter: Kim Johnson (Larry) of Oliver Springs, TN

2 Grandchildren: Matthew & Nick Johnson

Sister: Carolyn Austin of Kingston, TN

Special Friends: Tommy & Cathy Clark of Harriman, TN

Brad & Joann Wright of Oakdale, TN

Brett & Suzanne Chambers of Harriman, TN

The family will receive friends on Monday, February 28th, 2022, from 6:00-8:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Funeral service will follow with Pastor Kyle Beverly and Rev. Chris Inman officiating. Graveside and interment services will follow on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at 3:00 pm ET in the Highland West Cemetery in Knoxville, TN. (9913 Sherril Blvd Knoxville, TN 37932) Military honors will be presented by the U.S. Army Honor Guard. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Ken “Red” Cline.

