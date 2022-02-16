Kathleen Renee Warner Oglesby, Rocky Top

Kathleen Renee Warner Oglesby, age 57 of Rocky Top passed away, Sunday, February 13, 2022. She was well known and adored. Kathy was outspoken and cared for many. Her ear was always ready to listen about our wins and our woes. She offered help to anyone that needed it, if she had the means or not. Her passing left a hole in the hearts of those who loved her.

Survivors include, daughters, Brittany Clifton, Ashley Cunningham, Cayla Seiber, and Dianna Oglesby, sons, Kasey Hakins and John Cunningham, grandchildren, Blake Clifton, Natalee Clifton, Drake Thibault, Kylee Wright, Chloe Hawkins, Taylor Hawkins, Aubrey Cunningham, Elijah Southerland, Jenna Tipton, Emily Seiber, Brantley Tipton, Harper Southerland, and Addison Seiber.

Visitation: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Thursday, February 17, 2022, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Thursday, February 17, 2022, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Floyd Scarbrough officiating.

Kathy will be cremated following her Funeral Service.

