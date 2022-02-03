Judith Rae Jones, Kingston

Judith Rae Jones, age 82, of Kingston, passed away Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at NHC Farragut.  She was born on January 26, 1940, in Tipton County, Indiana.  She was a 1963 graduate of Ball State Teachers College in Muncie, Indiana where she received her Master’s degree in Education, and in 1970, Judith received her real estate license and was employed by Jones & Brodrick Real Estate in Anderson, Indiana.  She had also taught at Forest Hills Elementary School in Anderson, Indiana.  Judith was an avid floral designer, a great homemaker who enjoyed canning.  She also operated an upholstery business.  Preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Jones; parents, Charles & Orvilla Hunter Halford.  

SURVIVORS

Children                     Melissa Phillips & husband, Scott of Myrtle Beach, SC

                                    Kenneth Wade Jones & wife, Lori of Indianapolis, IN

                                    Amanda Jackson & husband, Allen of Kingston

Grandchildren             Sean Perrault, James Wee, Michael Wee, Ashley Phillips, 

                                      Karmen Howard, Kenneth Parker Jones, MacKenzie Jones, 

                                      Austin Jackson and Abbigail Jackson

Sisters                          Charlene Greeman & husband, Johnny of Palm Meadow, FL

                                     Jo Ellen Halford of Noblesville, IN

Sister-in-law                Pat Sugar of IN

Brothers-in-law            Larry Jones of KY

                                       Jerry Jones & wife, Julie of IN

                                       Ronnie Jones of IN                                    

Several extended family members and friends.

The family will receive friends 11:00 am – 12:00 pm, Monday, February 7, 2022, at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service following at 12:00 noon in the chapel with Rev. Rod Garrett officiating. Interment will follow at Calvary Hazelwood Cemetery.  Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.  Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of the arrangements.

