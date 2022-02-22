Joyce Ann Roach, Lancing

Joyce Ann Roach, age 73, of Lancing passed away on February 20, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge.

Joyce loved karaoke, singing, dancing and enjoyed being around people. Everyone who knew Joyce knew her as having a smile that would light up the world.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Delbert & Helen Patterson; brother, David Heidle.

She is survived by her daughter, Michelle (David) Elkins; sister, Rita Cline of Cottage Grove, Oregon; husband, Roger Edwards of Lancing and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family.

The family will receive friends Saturday, February 26, 2022, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 1:00-2:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 2:00 p.m.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Joyce Roach.

