Joseph Paul “Joey” Fuller, 39

Joseph Paul “Joey” Fuller, age 39, went to be with the Lord, Saturday, January 29, 2022. Joey was the proud owner of Fuller Transport. He was a loving husband, incredible father, dedicated son, and a great friend who will be tremendously missed.

He was preceded in death by brother, Paul Fuller; and grandparents, James Grubbs and Paul & Frances Fuller.

Survivors include wife, Jo-Evin Fuller; children, Allie, Kyler, Addison, and Dakota Fuller; nephew, Devin Hamilton; father, Robert P. Fuller, MD; mother, Sherry Fuller; siblings, Chad, Katrina, Christopher, and Meredith Fuller; grandmother, Juanita Grubbs; parents-in-law, Mary Ann & Douglas Hash; siblings-in-law, Hope, Rebekah (Josh), and Dellen; and best friend, Joseph Bonner, and wife, Jessica.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to help fund Joey’s children’s college education.

The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Thursday, February 3, 2022, at Weatherford Mortuary. Funeral services will follow at 7 pm with Pastor Dick DeMerchant officiating. Family and friends will meet at 10 am Friday, February 4, 2022, at Oak Ridge Memorial Park for interment. An online guestbook is available at weatherfordmortuary.com.

