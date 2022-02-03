John Franklin Love, 96, Harriman

John Franklin Love, age 96, of Harriman, Tennessee passed away on January 31, 2022, at his home. He was born on March 9, 1925, in the Mossy Grove Community to the late Henry E. Love Sr. and Cordelia Beard Love. As a young teen, his family left the family farm to make a home on Clifty Street in Harriman. For 60 plus years John was married to Cleo Barnwell from Crossville who passed away on March 4, 2003. In 1943, John was drafted into the U.S. Coast Guard and served as a shore patrol on the docks of New York City during World War II. While the Harriman Papermill was operating under several companies, John was once the Union President for the works.

He worked many different jobs during his 38 years there. The last job he had while there was a train operator for the yard. John was a quiet man with many interests. From coaching little league baseball to raising dogs and rabbits. He also grew roses and vegetable gardens. John has gone home to be with his wife who was his love. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry E. and Cordelia Beard Love; wife, Cleo Barnwell Love; sisters, Nedra Forester, Bonnie Lyles; brothers, John E. Love Jr., Lester Love, Oscar Love, Ed Junior Love and two infant brothers.

Survivors include:

3 Sons and daughters-in-law: Dennis and Pat Love of Harriman, TN

Mark Love of Harriman, TN

Jeff and Pam Love of Midtown, TN

7 Grandchildren

13 Great-grandchildren

6 Great-greatgrandchildren

Sister: Millie Lyles

The family will have a graveside service on Friday, February 4, 2022, at 2:00 pm in the Roane Memorial Gardens. Bro. Bruce Foster will be officiating. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of John Franklin Love.

