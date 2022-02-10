Joan Price, Westel

Ms. Joan Price, age 60, of Westel, passed away February 6, 2022, at Cumberland Medical Center in Crossville. She was of Baptist faith. Joan loved coloring and playing cards with family and shopping on QVC.

She was predeceased by her parents: Jennings & Elizabeth Regen.

2 Sisters: Brenda Ford and Debra Regen.

And brother: Walter Regen.

She is survived by her daughter: Reba Price.

Brother: Ronnie Regen

Sister: Anita Agee.

Nephews & niece: Ronnie Regen, Bryant Regen, Chris Chapman, Benda Boyd, Josh Agee, and Quinton Rayder.

Good friend: Danny Futrell.

And many great-nephews, nieces, and friends.

The family will receive friends Friday, February 11, 2022, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 PM. Graveside services will follow in Millstone Mountain Cemetery.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the Price family during this difficult time.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Betty, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

