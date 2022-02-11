Jesse Arden Lowe Weaver, Oliver Springs

Jesse Arden Lowe Weaver, age 38, of Oliver Springs, TN passed away on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.

He was an avid UT Football fan, enjoyed motorcycle riding, working on cars, and working on motorcycles.

Jesse is proceeded in death by his father Thomas Weaver; grandmother Mathie Lowe; uncles Johnny Farr and Frank Lowe.

Jesse is survived by his mother Tena Bailey-Davidson; Stepdads Scott Davidson and Johnny Bailey; children Jaylee Weaver (Mom- Jamie Tuck Lowe), Brantley Lowe, Neyland Condrone Lowe (Mom- Whitney Condrone); brother Thomas Ed (Manzy) Weaver, Jr. (Brittany Hagen); sister/cousin Dawn Weaver Belanger; grandparents Blanch and Arden Lowe of the Dyllis community, Jim Weaver of Harriman; aunt Tammy Farr Cofer; uncles Sonny Lowe, Dusty Weaver, and Edd Farr; nieces and nephews Julie Mae Weaver, Makayla Starr, Micah Bailey, Blainey Weaver, Thomas Weaver III; stepbrother Matthew Bailey; cousins Amanda, Samantha, Kendrick, Doug, Richard, Leann, and Amy; also by aunts, uncles, and extended family.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 13 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Premier Sharp Funeral Home with a service to follow at 4:00 PM. A graveside service will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Lowe Weaver family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jesse, please visit our floral store.

