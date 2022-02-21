Jerry Nokes, Lancing

Mr. Jerry Nokes, age 75 of Lancing, formerly of Knoxville went home to be with the Lord on Friday, February 18, 2022, with his family by his side. He was a veteran of the United States Navy. He retired from Y-12 as a carpenter after 27 years of service. Jerry gave his heart to the Lord at the age of 27 and spent the remainder of his life as a soul winner, as he was a missionary at heart. He dedicated his life to various ministries including Cross Ministries in Knoxville, which send gospel tracts around the world. Jerry especially had a heart for the Hispanic population in East Tennessee; he worked tirelessly to impact the Spanish-speaking communities across the region for the Lord. Jerry was a member of the Lighthouse Baptist Church in Wartburg.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Clyde and Helen Nokes.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years: Karen Nokes.

Two sons: Bradley and wife Stacy Nokes and Wesley Nokes all of Lancing.

Two Daughters: Valerie and husband Brandon Tuelle of Knoxville and Emily and husband Dwayne Minor of Greenwood, South Carolina.

Eleven Grandchildren: Eric, Abigail, Ava, Shyanne, Dylan, Kendra, Kole, Maile, Ryan, Jenna, and Allyson.

One Sister: Judy Smith of Goodlettsville.

Along with several other family members and friends.

The family will receive friends on Monday, February 21, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 pm with the funeral service to follow at 7:00 pm with Bro. Adolfo Bourdet and Bro. Dustin Bonham officiating. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at Lighthouse Baptist Church Cemetery at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Hispanic ministry of the Faith Baptist Church. Donations can be mailed in Jerry’s honor to 1965 Martel Rd. Lenoir City, TN 37772.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, is honored to serve the family of Mr. Jerry Nokes

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jerry Nokes, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

