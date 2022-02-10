Jerome Potter Jr, Deer Lodge

Jerome Potter, Jr., age 54, of Deer Lodge passed away February 9, 2022, at Cumberland Medical Center.  He was born on January 20, 1968.

Jerome was a hard worker, but he loved spending time with his grandbabies the most.

He is preceded in death by his wife Tammy Potter; father Jerry Potter and grandparents Elmer & Mary Howard.

He is survived by his daughter Kayla Potter; mother, Brenda Howard; grandchildren, Jazmine & Nathaniel Potter and Kinsley & September Hitchcock; 3 brothers, Stephen, Michael & Larry Potter; sister, April Padgett and a host of nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts and extended family.

The family will receive friends Friday, February 11, 2022, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 12-1 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 1 p.m.  Interment will follow in the High Point Cemetery in Deer Lodge.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Jerome Potter, Jr.

