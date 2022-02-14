Jeffrey Alex Goldston, Harriman

Jeffrey Alex Goldston, of Harriman, TN, passed away Saturday, February 12, 2022, at his home. He was 71. Jeff was the owner of Goldston’s Gulf in Harriman and was proud to celebrate 80 years in business this year. He leaves his sons, Roady and Pace, to carry on the family business, just as he and his brothers did after their father, Harley, passed. Jeff enjoyed collecting, restoring, and showing antique cars and going to car shows. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and pets.

Jeff is preceded in death by his son Torre Alexander Goldston, his parents Harley and Faye Goldston, and brother Shane Goldston.

Survived by

Wife Janet Miller Goldston

Sons Roady and wife, Eddi Goldston

Pace and wife, Ann Goldston

Grandchildren Ryne Goldston, Tucker Goldston, Alyssa (Joe) Pace, and Aleena Goldston

Brothers Tommy and wife, Brenda Goldston

Brent and wife, Teresa Goldston

Mother-in-law Doreen Miller

Mother of his children Mona Gardner Wright

Several nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

The family would like to thank UT Hospice for their exceptional care during Jeff’s illness.

The family will receive friends at Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, February 19, 2022, with Reverend Brad Jones officiating the 3 p.m. service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to The Second Harvest Food Bank or Roane County Animal Shelter or Roane County Paws. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Goldston Family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com.

