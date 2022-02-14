Jeff McCuistion, a long-time resident of Dutton, Alabama

Jeff McCuistion was born in Rockford, Illinois to Ford P. McCuistion, Jr, and Virginia “Jenny” McCuistion. Jeff was a long-time resident of Dutton, Alabama. He enjoyed fishing when he was able and watching SEC football and rooting for the Vols. On weekends you could find Jeff with his friends at Liberty Lanes in Scottsboro. If you knew Jeff, you also knew he liked his western wear. He looked forward to his shopping trips to Huntsville for his boots, hat, shirts, jeans, and that belt with a big buckle.

Jeff was a gentle soul. Not one to be quick to anger he was quick with a smile. Jeff didn’t say much but that did not mean he wasn’t thinking. He knew a lot more than he ever let on. Those still waters ran deep. He never asked much of life other than to be close to family and friends. In particular, he loved to watch his nieces and nephews and their kids play and enjoy the property. He enjoyed cookouts, campfires, warm days, and music. Jeff was particularly fond of “Buddy”, the family dog. The two of them spent many hours observing their world on Sand Mountain from the vantage point of the porch. Jeff was satisfied with a simple life. He didn’t seem to want or need more and more. Perhaps there is a lesson to be learned from his all too short life.

Jeff is preceded in death by his father; mother; his sister, Lisa Walker of Rockwood, Tennessee, and his brother, Todd McCuistion of Dutton, Alabama. Jeff is survived by his sister, Tina Bowling also of Dutton, Alabama.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 16th, 2022, from 1:00-2:00 pm ET. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm ET with Bro. Bryan Bowling officiating. Graveside and interment services will follow in the Glen Alice Cemetery in Rockwood. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Jeff McCuistion.

