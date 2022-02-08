Jeannette Darlene Byrd, Rockwood

Mrs. Jeannette Darlene Byrd, age 63, of Rockwood, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, February 6, 2022, at her home with her children by her side. She was employed as a knitter for 16 years at Burlington/Kayser-Roth. She was of the Christian faith and attended the Church of Christ.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Troy Byrd, and her parents, James M. and Opal Simpson Brock.

She is survived by:

Daughters: Sherrie Wallace (Huston) of Rockwood, TN

Carrie Phillips of Rockwood, TN

Son: Michael Marks (Ginny)

Eight Grandchildren: Courtney (Dalton), Makisha, Tarrance (McKenna), Matthew (Stephanie), Damon (Mary), Evan, Ezra, and Emry.

Sisters: Sandra Gallaher (Larry Dale) of Kingston, TN.

Marcella Parmer of Rockwood, TN

Teresa Youngblood (Dennis) of Rockwood, TN

Brothers: Carlos Brock of Rockwood, TN

Terry Brock of Rockwood, TN

Also survived by eight Great-Grandchildren.

Special Friend: Ray Marks of Rockwood, TN

The family of Jeannette Darlene Byrd will receive friends at Evans Mortuary on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Evans Mortuary. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at 12:00 noon in the chapel of Evans Mortuary with graveside and interment to follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Jeannette Darlene Byrd.

