Jay Monroe Davis Jr, 32, Oak Ridge

Jay Monroe Davis Jr., age 32 of Oak Ridge, TN, passed away on February 10, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center.

He was of the Baptist faith. He loved playing his guitar, camping, and fishing.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Ruby Lowe Davis, and his other grandparents, Vestal (Toby) Sharp and Faye Sharp of Briceville.

He is survived by his father, Jay Monroe Davis Sr. of Oak Ridge; mother, Iva Davis of Briceville; sister, Nikita Davis Fleenor and husband of Bristol; half-sister, Christel Davis Woods, and husband of Oak Ridge; half-brother, Joe Moore of Halls; great aunt, Essie Baker, and Donna West of Petros-Joyner; two special cousins, Natasha West of Oliver Springs and Amber Duncan of Coalfield; a host of cousins, aunts, and uncles.

Visitation will be from 4-5 pm on Monday, February 14, 2022, at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. A memorial service will begin at 5 pm with Troy Harmon and Kenny Sharp officiating.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Davis family. www.Sharpfh.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jay, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

