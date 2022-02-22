Jacqueline S. Langley, 95, Oakdale

Jacqueline S. Langley, age 95, of Oakdale passed away Monday, February 21, 2022, at Life Care Center of Morgan County. She was retired from the TN Dept. of Human Services and personnel of Harriman Burlington Hosiery. Jacqueline was a member of Piney Baptist Church and the pianist for many years. She was a leader of GA’s, Acteens, Sunday School teacher, church historian, and organizer/founder of Piney WMU/Baptist Women. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, basket weaving, and macrame. She was an avid reader and a Jeopardy fan.

She is preceded in death by her husband: Clarence E. Langley.

Daughter: P. Kay Langley.

Grandson: Michael Wm, Lewis.

Parents: Preacher Mark & Delta Mayton Scarbrough.

Brothers: Gene, Bill, and Paul Scarbrough.

Sister: Peggy Johnson.

She is survived by her two daughters & sons-in-law: Freda & Bob Bennett, and Sharon & Steve McBay.

Son & daughter-in-law: Douglas E. & Debbie Langley.

Three grandsons: Jeffrey (Amber) Lewis, Darren Langley, and Matthew (Erica) Hall.

Granddaughters: Jennifer (Barry) Liam, Allison Gann, Kayla (Justin) Walls, Britney Hall (Reyes Rodriguez).

12 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren.

Two sisters-in-law: Vera Scarbrough and Lena Mae Langley Basler.

And a host of Aunt Jackie’s nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at Piney Baptist Church from 1:00 to 3:00 PM. Funeral service will follow at 3:00 PM with Bro. Jim Disney. Graveside service will follow in Piney Church Cemetery.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Ms. Jacqueline Langley.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Edna, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

