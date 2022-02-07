Jackie T. Bradshaw, Petros

Jackie T. Bradshaw, age 76, of Petros passed away on Friday, February 4, 2022, at his home.

Jackie was a veteran of the Vietnam War and was a retired Iron Worker.  He was very proud of his service time in the military and adored his grandchildren.

Jackie is preceded in death by his parents, Anna & Thomas Bradshaw; sister, Shirley Vann; brothers, Ernie & Dolphus Bradshaw.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Lou Dean Bradshaw; children, Ernie (Misty) Bradshaw, Tony (Janet) Bradshaw; brother, Eddie (Sharon) Bradshaw; sister, Julie Harris and Bobbie (Wayne) Aymami; 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren and a host of extended family.

The family will receive friends Monday, February 7, 2022, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 1:00-2:00 p.m. with funeral services to follow at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. David Crowe officiating.  Interment will follow with Military Honors at the Old Petros Cemetery on the schoolhouse road in Petros.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Jackie T. Bradshaw.

