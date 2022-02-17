Jack Lee Moore Sr, Harriman

Mr. Jack Lee Moore Sr, age 81 of Harriman, formerly of Wartburg, passed away Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at his home with his family by his side. He was a veteran of the United States Army, and a member and Past Master Mason at Emerald Lodge #377 F&AM in Wartburg. Jack retired from TVA at Watts Bar Nuclear where he was a Boiler Maker and Pipefitter for many years.

He was preceded in death by his wife: Annette McPeters Moore.

His parents: Lawrence and Edith Moore.

Brother-in-law and Sister-in-law: Gilbert “Skinner” and Judy Long.

And one nephew: Tommy Long.

He is survived by his son: Jay Moore.

Two Stepsons: Jim and wife Diane Nabors and John and wife Becky Nabors.

His Grandson: Tommy Moore.

Two granddaughters: Keala and Kathryn Nabors.

One Brother: Jerry and wife Ineta Moore.

Two sisters: Sherrian F. Casebier and Jennie L. and husband Larry Boardman.

Special Nephews: Casey Casebier and Jonathan Boardman.

Special Nieces: Terry Long and Susan Woody.

And several other family members and friends.

The family will receive friends Saturday, February 19, 2022, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg. A Masonic service will be held at 1:00 PM. Funeral services will follow with Bro. James Griffith officiating. Interment will follow in the Wartburg Cemetery with military honors provided by the American Legion Post 149 Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children.

Davis Funeral Home in Wartburg is honored to serve the family of Mr. Jack Lee Moore.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.

