Jack B. McAmis Jr, 72

News Department 2 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 7 Views

Jack B. McAmis, Jr, age 72, went home to be with the Lord, unexpectedly, on February 21, 2022. He was a member of Highland View Church of Christ where he led the singing for many years. He graduated from Clinton High School and was known all through Anderson County for singing in The Embers. He loved singing and even wrote his own hymns. Jack was an experienced business owner, owning his own advertising agency in the 1980s and the local Baskin Robbins in the 1990s.

Jack was preceded in death by brother, Joe Daniel McAmis, and sister, Patricia Gibbs.

Survivors include, mother, Daphna McAmis; daughters, Allison Doyle and husband, William, and Melissa Mitchell and husband, Frank; grandchildren, Jack, Samuel, Abigail, and Sadie Birdwell; sister, Mary Bunch; former spouse, Carol Lomnicki; and many other relatives and loved ones.

Graveside services will be held at 12 pm Sunday, February 27, 2022, at Oak Ridge Memorial Park with Levi Dodd officiating. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jack B. McAmis, Jr. please visit our Tribute Store.

About News Department

Check Also

Hollis Ray Maxwell, Crossville

Hollis Ray Maxwell age 64 of Crossville went to be with Jesus on February 18, …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: