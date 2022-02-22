Jack B. McAmis Jr, 72

Jack B. McAmis, Jr, age 72, went home to be with the Lord, unexpectedly, on February 21, 2022. He was a member of Highland View Church of Christ where he led the singing for many years. He graduated from Clinton High School and was known all through Anderson County for singing in The Embers. He loved singing and even wrote his own hymns. Jack was an experienced business owner, owning his own advertising agency in the 1980s and the local Baskin Robbins in the 1990s.

Jack was preceded in death by brother, Joe Daniel McAmis, and sister, Patricia Gibbs.

Survivors include, mother, Daphna McAmis; daughters, Allison Doyle and husband, William, and Melissa Mitchell and husband, Frank; grandchildren, Jack, Samuel, Abigail, and Sadie Birdwell; sister, Mary Bunch; former spouse, Carol Lomnicki; and many other relatives and loved ones.

Graveside services will be held at 12 pm Sunday, February 27, 2022, at Oak Ridge Memorial Park with Levi Dodd officiating. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jack B. McAmis, Jr. please visit our Tribute Store.

