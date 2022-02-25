Irene Pratt, 93, Clinton

Irene Pratt, age 93 of Clinton, entered the presence of the Lord on Thursday, February 24, 2022. She was born in Big Greenbriar, Sevier County, Tennessee in 1928, now Great Smoky Mountains National Park, to Wilce and Alma Rayfield. She was saved in October 1941 and baptized into Farmer’s Grove Baptist Church on Mother’s Day, May 10, 1942. She was a member of Second Baptist Church, Clinton, and retired from Clinton City Schools.

Irene is preceded in death by her husband, Paul Pratt, daughter Libby Shipley, granddaughter Sara Beth Shipley, sisters Blanche Tisdale, Beulah Martin, and Maxie Rietz. She is survived by daughter Sheila Crabtree (Ron) of Kingston, son Eddy Pratt (Benelyn) of Andersonville, son Dennis Pratt (Betty) of Knoxville, sisters Mary Brock (Erwin) of Clinton and Glena Webster (Larry) of Lenoir City, granddaughters Becky Crabtree (Brian), Jenny Tippens (Cory), Bambi Lambert (Jim), Aneisa Rolen (Curtis) and grandson Paul Pratt, great-grandchildren Trey and Matthew Barrett, Noah Crabtree, Colt Letner, Drew, Sam, and Hannah Mae Tippens, Cody and Olivia Akers, Alexis Luna, Landry Lambert, and Hailey McDonald. Special friend Judy McKinney and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home, Clinton on Monday, February 28, 2022, from 5 to 7 pm. Irene’s graveside service will be held on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at 11 am at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens, Edgemoor Road in Claxton. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org or 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. www.holleygamble.com

