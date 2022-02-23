Hylia Davis, Powell

Hylia Davis age 91 of Powell passed away on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at NHC Healthcare of Oak Ridge. She was a member of Life House Church in Oak Ridge. Throughout her life, she loved spending time in the garden, bird watching, and also enjoyed reading and studying the bible. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Bonnie Trimble, and 6 siblings.

She is survived by her children, Roy Clay Davis & wife Denise of Oliver Springs, Jonathan Allen Davis & wife Betty of Rocky Top, Deborah Lynn Barnes of Claxton, Karen Helton & husband James “Lee” of Claxton, Sharon Ann Alcorn & husband Tim of Oak Ridge; grandchildren, Sonya, Lisa, Kimberly, Jonathan, Jason, Brian, Duncan, & Alex; sister, Ruie Jane Henderson of Danville, KY; furry companion, Ben; several great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews

The family will have a graveside service at 10:00 am, Saturday, February 26, 2022, at Woodhaven Memorial Garden. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

