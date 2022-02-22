Hollis Ray Maxwell, Crossville

Hollis Ray Maxwell age 64 of Crossville went to be with Jesus on February 18, 2022, peacefully at Cookeville Regional Medical Center.

He is preceded in death by his parents Hollis and Barbara Maxwell, grandson Zachary Maxwell and sister Judy Maxwell.

Survived by his wife Diane Maxwell of Crossville, TN

Sons and daughters in law,

Casey and Jennifer Maxwell of Crossville, TN

Terry and Brenda Maxwell of Danville, KY,

Justin Jimenez of Oak Ridge, TN.

Sisters and brothers in law,

Linda and John Hill of Rockwood, TN.

Dorothy Maxwell of Sparta, TN.

Debbie and Wayne Hamby of Lancing, TN.

Glenda Maxwell of Oakdale, TN.

Teresa and Jerry Hinkley of Pulaski, VA.

Brothers in law and sisters in law,

Roger and Betty Lawson of Kingston

Jeanetta and James Cox of Kingston

Grandchildren; Michael, Devon, Jaden, Nichole, Brittney, and Kylie Maxwell, Tres Bais, Danie Croft, Joseph, Angle, Shyla, and Jasmine Crawford.

Great Grandkids; Damon Maxwell and Rylie Hannibal.

Many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston. Funeral at 7:00 p.m. with Reverend Michael Britton officiating. Burial 2:00 p.m. Thursday, February 24, 2022, at Hazelwood Cemetery. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Maxwell Family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

