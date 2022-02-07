Greta Janese “Jan” Cisson, Rockwood

Mrs. Greta Janese “Jan” Cisson, age 82 of Rockwood, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, February 4th, 2022, at the Victorian Square Assisted Living in Rockwood. She was born on April 30th, 1939, in Anderson County, TN. Jan retired from Rockwood Middle School where she worked as the school secretary. She touched the lives of many young children over the years, and she loved each of them. She was a huge Tennessee Volunteer fan. In her youth, she loved to water ski and go fishing. She was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church of Rockwood. The family sends a heartfelt thanks to the staff and residents of Victorian Square for their excellent care and friendship to Jan for all of these years. She is preceded in death by her husband, J.W. Cisson; Parents: Clay & Bess Grant; and 3 Brothers: A.C. Grant, Bobby Grant, and Ricky Grant. She is survived by:

Son: Russell Cisson (Hope)

Grandchildren: Kayla Cisson (Fiancé Chad Miller)

Clay Cisson (Hannah)

Katy Bolden (Paul)

Special Friend: Regina Webster

And several other nieces, nephews, and other extended family members and friends.

The family will meet on Monday, February 7th, 2022, at 11:00 am ET in the Roane Memorial Gardens for a graveside service with Pastor Marty Shadoan officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the First Baptist Church in Rockwood. (309 N Chamberlain Ave Rockwood, TN 37854) Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Greta Janese “Jan” Cisson.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

