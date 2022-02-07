George “Sonny” Briggs, Wartburg

George “Sonny” Briggs passed away Friday, February 4, 2022, at Tennova Turkey Creek.

Sonny was a faithful, loving, husband and loved to spend time with his family. Always joking with the ones, he loved. He enjoyed riding four-wheelers, side by side with his boys, outdoor sports every chance he got, and spoiling his 2 dogs, Bella and Jaxson.

He is preceded in death by his parents, George Shorty Briggs and Violet Briggs; loving wife, Kyla Briggs.

He is survived by 3 sons, David (Christie) Briggs, Buddy (Kenja) Briggs, and James (Christy) Briggs; grandchildren, Christopher Briggs, Brandon Briggs, Chelsea Briggs, Sydney Ryan-Roberts, Savannah Daniels, Chase Jackson, and Kaylie Jackson; great-grandchildren, Peyton Briggs, Parker Briggs, Caleesia Truitt, Ivar Truitt, Memphis Hall, and Everleigh Rucker.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 4:00-6:00 p.m. with the funeral at 6:00 p.m. The family has requested a private graveside service.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Schubert Funeral Home, P.O. Box 326, Wartburg, TN 37887.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of George “Sonny” Briggs.

