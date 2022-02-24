Frank D. Carney, Rockwood

Frank D. Carney, age, 85 of Rockwood, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 19th, 2022, at the Roane Medical Center in Harriman. He was born on February 5th, 1937, in Rockwood to the late Jessie James Carney and Mary Elizabeth Norfleet-Carney. Frank was a U.S. Army Veteran. He was a member of the American Legion Post 232 since 1958. Frank retired from the TVA in Spring City after working there for a number of years. He is preceded in death by his parents: Jessie James Carney & Mary Elizabeth Norfleet-Carney; Companion: Angela Anderson; Brothers: James Carney, Charles Carney, Eugene Carney; Sisters: Juanita Gordon, Dorthy Childs. He is survived by:

Son: Anthony “Tony” Anderson (Quinnaya) of Rossville, GA

Grandchildren: Obadiah Anderson, Nevaeh Anderson

Sister: Jessie M. Hughes

And numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of special friends

The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 26th, 2022, from 8:00-9:00 am ET. Funeral service will follow at 9:00 am with Rev. James Springs officiating. Evangelist Willie Mae Springs will be reading the New and Old Testament. Graveside services will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Frank D. Carney.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

