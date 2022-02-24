Four Roane State employees named NISOD Excellence Award winners

Four Roane State employees have been recognized as winners of the prestigious Excellence Award bestowed by the National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development (NISOD).

NISOD has been named the country’s leading provider of professional development for community college faculty, staff and administrators by the American Association of Community Colleges. The organization is more than 40 years old and provides faculty-focused programs and resources.

Honorees were nominated by their academic deans as well as Vice President of Student Learning Dr. Diane Ward and Roane State President Dr. Chris Whaley. Faculty and staff members chosen for the honor must demonstrate an outstanding commitment and contribution to their students and colleagues.

The following RSCC employees were recognized this year:

Dr. John Brown, Associate Professor of Political Science

April Insco, Health Information Management (HIM) Program Director

Jillian Miller, Assistant Professor of Mathematics

DeAnna Stephens, Associate Professor of English

“These individuals embody everything that is great about Roane State,” Dr. Whaley said of the nominees. “Each of them strives for excellence, going above and beyond to serve our students every day. We are truly blessed to have them on our team.”

The Roane State recipients will be recognized during NISOD’s annual International Conference on Teaching and Leadership Excellence to be held April 28-31, 2022.

They will also receive a specially cast pewter medallion and a certificate, and their names and titles will be included in a special NISOD publication.

The NISOD Excellence Awards were established in 1991 to provide NISOD member colleges with an opportunity to recognize individuals doing extraordinary work on their campuses. Since then, more than 30,000 recipients have been honored with the Award by their colleges.

Additional information about the NISOD awards is available at nisod.org/excellence-awards.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

