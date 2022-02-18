Fire Trucks respond to attic fire south of Rockwood on Breedlove Drive

Dudley Evans

Numerous fire trucks we’re seen responding to an attic fire on Breedlove Road just south of Rockwood just before noon on Thursday. All the occupants of the home at the end of Breedlove, which runs off Highway 27 just across from Burke Mill Road, were out of the residence and reported smoke
coming from the attic. Upon arrival of the first unit most of the fire appeared to be out but a thermal imaging camera was used to determine that all the fire was indeed out. No injuries were reported. The Red Cross was notified to assist the residents with a place to stay for the evening.

