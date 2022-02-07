Faye Barger, Oakdale

Ms. Faye Barger, age 77, of Oakdale, passed away on February 4, 2022, at Roane Medical Center in Harriman. She was of Baptist faith.

She was predeceased by her husband: Ronald Barger.

Son: Ronald Barger, Jr.

Parents: Robert & Sarah Easter.

2 Sisters: Evelyn Carter and Mary Young.

She is survived by her two sons & daughters-in-law: Robert & Robin Barger of Rockwood, and Ricky & Cindy Barger of Oakdale.

Three daughters & sons-in-law: Sue Kilby of Oakdale, Joanne & Thomas May of Kingston, and Jennifer & Carl Turpin of Oakdale.

Brother: Bobby Easter.

Two sisters: Agnes Wilkerson and Martha Gamble.

8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

And many other family and friends.

The family will receive friends Monday, February 7, 2022, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman. Funeral services will follow at 8:00 PM with Bro. Eddie Neeley officiating. Graveside services will be Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Crab Orchard Cemetary in Oakdale

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the Barger family during this difficult time.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Beulah, please visit our floral store.

