Eva Jeanetta Kemmer Hamby, Rockwood

Mrs. Eva Jeanetta Kemmer Hamby, age 85 of Rockwood, formerly of the Grassy Cove community of Cumberland County, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, January 31, 2022, at her home with her family by her side. She was born on February 16th, 1936, in Crossville, TN. She was a member of the Asbury Chapel Methodist Church & a former Sunday School teacher. She is preceded in death by her parents: Hugh Edward Kemmer & Sarah Blaylock Kemmer; Husband: Clarence Eugene (Jim) Hamby; Sister: Barbara Ireson (Ron); Brother: Andrew Kemmer; and Grandson: Grainger Chance Kirkland. She is survived by:

Daughters:                  Deborah Beeler (Gary) of Rockwood, TN

Donna Hamby of Maryville, TN

Dana Kirkland (David) of Rockwood, TN

Grandchildren:            Misty Evans Marsh (Curt), Barrett McBay (Brittany), Jeremy McBay (Terri), Britney Brock Cook, Jessica Pellham, Michael Kirkland (Jamesia), Cameron Wade, Storm Beeler, Dalton Kirkland (Morgan)

Several Great Grandchildren & Great-Great Grandchildren

Special Niece:             Valerie Loy (Mark)

And her dog:               Toby

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 1st, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, TN. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm ET with Pastor Paul Johnston officiating. Graveside and interment service will be held on Wednesday, February 2nd, 2022, at 2:00 pm ET in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Eva Jeanette Kemmer Hamby.

