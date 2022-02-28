Ethel “Jane” Wilson Boggs, Rocky Top

Ethel “Jane” Wilson Boggs, age 87 of Rocky Top, passed from this world to enter her Heavenly Home on Saturday, February 26, 2022.

Jane was born at home, in Coal Creek, TN, on February 1, 1935, to Godly parents, Luther C. and Mary Hatmaker Wilson. She spent all her growing-up years in Lake City, the oldest of four children. Jane graduated from Lake City High School where she met and later married her sweetheart of 62 years, Charles “C.W.” Boggs.

As a young child, Jane came to know that Jesus Christ was her Lord and Savior. She was baptized at the age of 13, became a member of Main Street Baptist Church, and began to serve The Lord with gladness! Jane taught and cared for the little ones, the teens, the bereaved, and the benevolent. She was a faithful servant who worked in her church, planning, organizing, and facilitating in every area of church business. She officially stopped serving as church treasurer in 2016 but was still overseeing communion services as long as her body would let her. Jane had a selfless, forgiving, generous, continually-nurturing, and compassionate nature. She was happiest when she was serving others, socializing, and surrounded by family and friends. On the fun side, Jane was well known for her sweet, sassy, witty, humor-filled spirit. Everywhere she went, she left others feeling loved and valued from simply being with her. For years, Jane loved serving the people in the Lake City community as she worked in her family-owned store, Wilson’s Grocery. Later, she continued making her mark on the community as she worked in Lake City and Clinton banks for over 25 years. Jane is preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

She is survived by her daughter, Denise (Mitch) Dougherty of Rocky Top and her son, Matthew (Becky) Boggs of Fayetteville, GA; grandsons, Chad Johnson, Travis (Brandy) Miller, Joseph (Frances-Lee) Dougherty, Nicholas, and Noah Boggs; Duncan Moore, granddaughters, Lori Miller and Leslie McKamey; great-grandchildren, Haylynn, Grace, Leigh, and Riley; siblings, Barbara Lee of Oak Ridge, Mary Lynn (Alex) Foust of Knoxville, L.C. (Susie) Wilson of Oak Ridge; beloved nieces and nephews that dearly loved their “Aunt Jane;” one very special friend that is considered to be another sister, Sue Leach; numerous other friends and relatives; caretaker, Pat White, and nurses from Amedysis Home Health for the loving care and dedication shown while providing in-home care for Jane the past few months.

The family requests that memorials be made “In Memory of Jane Boggs,” to Main Street Baptist Church, P.O. Box 405, Rocky Top, TN. 37769.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 – 8:00 PM, Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Main Street Baptist Church, Rocky Top, TN.

Funeral service will follow at 8:00 PM, with Pastor & Honorary Son, Wayne Phillips to officiate.

Family and friends will meet at 10:15 AM on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home to go in procession to the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rocky Top for an 11:00 AM interment.

*Masks are encouraged, but not required when attending any of these services.

