Edna Morris, Harriman

Edna Morris age 66, of Harriman, passed away Sunday, February 13, 2022, at her home in Kingston. Preceded in death by her husband Bob Morris, son Tim Turnbill, parents Fred and Mary Mayton.

Survivors include daughter Lora Morris (Cody Jackson) of Kingston;

Son Brad Turnbill of Kingston;

Grandchildren Addy, Bryson, Tasha, and Amanda;

7 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm Thursday, February 17, 2022, at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman. The funeral will follow at 7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to Kyker Funeral Home P.O. Box 232 Harriman, TN 37748 to help with funeral expenses.

