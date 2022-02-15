Edna Morris, Harriman

News Department 3 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 4 Views

Edna Morris age 66, of Harriman, passed away Sunday, February 13, 2022, at her home in Kingston. Preceded in death by her husband Bob Morris, son Tim Turnbill, parents Fred and Mary Mayton.

Survivors include daughter Lora Morris (Cody Jackson) of Kingston;
Son Brad Turnbill of Kingston;
Grandchildren Addy, Bryson, Tasha, and Amanda;
7 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm Thursday, February 17, 2022, at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman. The funeral will follow at 7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to Kyker Funeral Home P.O. Box 232 Harriman, TN 37748 to help with funeral expenses.

About News Department

Check Also

Wilma Jean Henegar, Clinton

Wilma Jean Henegar, age 73 of Clinton passed away Saturday, February 12, 2022, at the …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: