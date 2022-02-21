Edith Pelfrey Jones Snow, Rockwood

Edith Pelfrey Jones Snow, age 87 of Rockwood, passed away on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at the Signature Healthcare of Rockwood. She was born on January 29th, 1935 in Rockwood. She loved her grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them and gossiping. She also loved to shop. She is preceded in death by her parents: George & Sally Pelfrey; Husbands: William Lenoir Jones, Gene Snow; Siblings: Eva Mae Springfield, Margie Bowman, Joanne Headrick, John Pelfrey, Bill Pelfrey, and George Pelfrey. She is survived by:

Daughters: Pamela Turpin

Melissa Stafford

Son: John Jones

Grandchildren: Michael Turpin, Aaron Turpin, Kevin Turpin, Jason Jones, Johnathan Jones, Julia Fox, and Terra Hillard

Brother: Don Pelfrey

Several Great Grandchildren

And numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family members.

The family will meet on Saturday, February 26th, 2022, at 2:00 pm ET in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood for a graveside service. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Edith Pelfrey Jones Snow.

