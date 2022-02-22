Edith N. Creekmore, 96, Rocky Top

Edith N. Creekmore, age 96 of Rocky Top passed away, Saturday, February 19, 2022, at the Norris Health and Rehab. She was born April 30, 1925, in Coal Creek, TN to the late James W. and Mary Elizabeth Parrott Dabney. Edith was a member of the Longfield Baptist Church. She enjoyed reading, spending time with her family, and working on puzzles. In addition to her parents, Edith is preceded in death by her husband, John Luther Creekmore, and brother, James Elmer “Nuke” Dabney.

Survivors include nieces, Shirley Dabney Brady of New York and Mary Dabney Hopkins of New York, cousin, Mary Joran of Tazwell, family friends, James Lindsay and Linda of Lake City, Darla Landrum and David of Clinton and Susie Larou of Dacula, GA.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the: Longfield Baptist Church.

Family and friends are welcome to visit at their convenience between 9:00 AM and 4:00 PM on Friday, February 25, 2022, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Family and friends will meet at the Oak Grove Cemetery on Saturday, February 26, 2022, for an 11:00 AM Graveside Service with Rev. Mike Foust officiating.

Edith’s Interment will follow.

