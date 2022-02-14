Earl Wayne Webb, Powell

Earl Wayne Webb, of Powell, was born January 11, 1941, passed away on February 11, 2022.

He was a member of Old Pleasant Gap Baptist Church and attended Calvary Baptist Church in Heiskell.

Earl is preceded in death by parents Harrison and Edith Webb, brothers Joe Webb and Donald Webb.

He leaves behind:

Sisters…. Reba Pettitt, Sweetwater

Betty Young, Powell

Judy Cox, Oliver Springs

Brothers…. Roy Webb (Lois), Chattanooga

Edward Webb (Barbara), Powell

Ernie Webb (Peggy), Powell

Many nieces, nephews, and cousins

Special friend Joyce Rosenbalm

The family will receive friends on Monday, February 14, 2022 5:00-7:00 pm with funeral service to follow and burial Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery

Family requests that masks be worn at visitation.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

www.holleygamble.com

