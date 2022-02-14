Earl Wayne Webb, Powell

Earl Wayne Webb, of Powell, was born January 11, 1941, passed away on February 11, 2022.
He was a member of Old Pleasant Gap Baptist Church and attended Calvary Baptist Church in Heiskell.
Earl is preceded in death by parents Harrison and Edith Webb, brothers Joe Webb and Donald Webb.
He leaves behind:
Sisters…. Reba Pettitt, Sweetwater
Betty Young, Powell
Judy Cox, Oliver Springs
Brothers…. Roy Webb (Lois), Chattanooga
Edward Webb (Barbara), Powell
Ernie Webb (Peggy), Powell
Many nieces, nephews, and cousins
Special friend Joyce Rosenbalm
The family will receive friends on Monday, February 14, 2022 5:00-7:00 pm with funeral service to follow and burial Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery
Family requests that masks be worn at visitation.
Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.
