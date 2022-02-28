Dorothy Lee Lemons Adcox, Harriman

Dorothy Lee Lemons Adcox, age 79, of Harriman, passed away on February 24, 2022, and is now resting in the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was born on August 17, 1942, to Paul Arch Lemons and Pauline Jackson Lemons. Dorothy was a long-time member of Emory Gap Missionary Baptist Church. She was raised there and when she met her future husband, they went to church there for their dates. Throughout her life, Emory Gap was a major part of who she was. She served as a Sunday School Teacher, worked with Vacation Bible School, helped direct Christmas plays, and played the piano. She served as a deacon’s wife and was always a Godly wife and Mother. She truly loved her children, but she had an even stronger love for her grandson, Austin. Anyone that knew her, knew that.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Paul and Pauline Lemons.

Two Brothers: James and Charles Lemons

And one Sister: Wanda Raymond.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years: Ralph Adcox.

Three Daughters: Paula Adcox and friend Robert Jones, Melissa and husband Gary Hamby, and Teresa and husband Larry Jameson.

One Sister: Peggy Martin

One Brother and Sister-in-law: Bobby and Velva Lemons.

One Grandson: Austin and wife Savannah Jameson. Austin is a member of the United States Marine Corps.

She is also survived by many step-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, and friends.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 26, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 pm at Emory Gap Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Bro. Willard Gunter and Bro. Robert Laymance officiating. There will be a graveside service on Sunday Morning February 27, 2022, at 9:00 am at Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the Adcox family during this difficult time.

