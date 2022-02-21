Dora Faye Horton, 87

Dora Faye Horton, age 87, went home to be with the Lord and Savior Friday morning at her residence in Clinton, TN. Her faith has ended in sight. She was born to the late Rev. Ed and Velma McKamey on June 11, 1934, in Campbell County, TN. Dora started the group known as the McKameys with Carol, Peg, and Dora. She later became an RN and earned a master’s degree. She loved working with people and later retired as a school nurse. She was the oldest of twelve children. She belonged to Jarnigan Chapel Church and loved attending there and loved her church family. Dora loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was always smiling and laughing and letting you know she loved you.

Preceded in death by parents, husband, Vernon Horton; son, Edward Jett; brothers, Lynn, Albert, Bill, and Bud McKamey; and sister, Mae Pyke.

She is survived by: brothers, Jay McKamey, Robert McKamey, Andy McKamey (Pam); sisters, Carol and (Jessie) Woodard; Peg and (Ruben) Bean, Mary and (David) Brooks; stepson, Bob (Sam) Horton; step-grandchildren, R.G. Horton, Jeana Horton; grandchildren, Carrie Childs, Bradley Wilcox, Kamie Heidel, Timothy Jett; great-grandchildren, Austin, Everette, Britton, Cutler, Lilly, Grayson, Brody, Lincoln, and Jack; and host of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton on Sunday, February 20, 2022, from 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm with the funeral service to follow at 2:30 pm with Pastor Travis Freeman officiating. Graveside services will follow at Jarnigan Chapel Cemetery. www.holleygamble.com

