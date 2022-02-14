Dianna Kay Derreberry Altom, Oak Ridge

Dianna Kay Derreberry Altom, age 76, passed away Thursday, February 10, 2022, at her home in Oak Ridge. She was born in Knoxville, on November 18, 1945, to James Byron Derreberry and Nora Belle Luttrell Derreberry. Dianna was a member of First United Methodist Church of Oak Ridge. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, and gardening. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, and aunt. Dianna spent her childhood in Knox County, attending Blue Grass Elementary and graduating from Farragut High School in 1963. She attended the University of Tennessee at Knoxville, graduating in1967 with a BS of Chemistry. While attending UT, she worked evenings and weekends in the university library to help defray her college expenses. Upon graduation from UT, she accepted a job as an analytical chemist at K-25 in Oak Ridge. Later, Dianna worked part-time from home abstracting and indexing scientific and technical literature. She also became a very active volunteer with Cub Scouts, Brownies, Junior Girl Scouts, and the Adventures in Science program for young children. Dianna was grateful for the opportunity to finish her career at the Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge, retiring in 2008 as a Program Manager. Dianna’s quick smile, sense of humor, intelligence, and thoughtful approach to life will be missed by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Jason Altom; and sister, Patricia Derreberry Gorney.

Survivors include husband, Donald Altom of Oak Ridge; daughter, Katherine Altom of Washington, DC; sisters, Maxine Curtis of Knoxville, and Sandra O’Donnell of Nashville; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society.

Family and friends will meet at 3 pm Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at Oak Ridge Memorial Park for graveside services with Pastor Seth O’Kegley-Gibson officiating. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Dianna Kay Derreberry Altom please visit our Tribute Store.

