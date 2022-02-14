Delores Fickes, Harriman (formerly of Claysburg, PA)

Delores Fickes, 84, formerly of Claysburg, Pa, was peacefully called home on Friday, February 11, 2022, in Wartburg, Tn. She was born in Johnstown, Pa, on July 23, 1937, daughter of the late Francis and Hannah (Warrick) Swope. She married Robert (Bob) Leroy Fickes on Nov. 21, 1955. He preceded her in death on October 17, 2020.



She is survived by two daughters, Deborah Lynn (Fickes) Vasko and Dana Lynn (Fickes) Humphreys; and three grandchildren: Mia Grace Humphreys, David Scott “Trey” Humphreys III, and Maxwell Cade Humphreys.



Delores was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved to cook and enjoyed feeding everyone who walked in her door. She was a CNA and had a passion for taking care of the elderly. Deloris and Bob were married for 65 years and are now reunited for Valentines Day in their heavenly home.



Friends will be received from 5 P.M. until 7:00 P.M., with the funeral service to follow, on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at the Leslie-Miller Funeral Home, Claysburg, Pa with Pastor Hud Crossman officiating. Local arrangements are by Schubert Funeral Home, Wartburg, Tn.

