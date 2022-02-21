Dan H. “Shotgun” Poole, Rockwood

Mr. Dan H. “Shotgun” Poole, age 78, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at his home. He was born June 7, 1943, in Harriman, Tennessee. Mr. Poole was a retired Pipefitter and loved the outdoors, riding his Harley-Davidson Motorcycle, and his dogs, especially the Jack Russel’s that he was known for raising. He was preceded in death by his parents, K.B. & Ada Poole; and brothers, Bobby Poole, and Johnny Poole.

Survivors include:

Son: Victor Poole of Rockwood, TN

Daughter: Danice Poole Fry of San Diego, CA

Grandchildren: Cody Poole (Tamara) of Rockwood, TN

Kristen Poole (Gage) of Oliver Springs, TN

Zachary Rang of San Diego, CA

Alexa Fry of San Diego, CA

Brecklyn Fry of San Diego, CA

Great Grandchildren: Jerzie Poole and Oakley Poole

And several nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, February 22, 2022, from 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Graveside services and interment will follow on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee with Alan Cole officiating

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

