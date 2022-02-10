Corene Kongable McMillen, 95

Corene Kongable McMillen, age 95, passed away peacefully, on February 7, 2022, with her loving family at her side. She will be remembered for her lifetime of Christian ministry and hospitality. She was born in Winfield, Iowa, on August 1, 1926, to parents Ellis & Florence Kongable. Corene met the love of her life, Howard McMillen, while attending Moody Bible Institute in Chicago, and they were married on July 3, 1948. They served for many years together at the Ramabai Mukti Mission in India, a home for underserved orphans and women, and after returning to the United States, they continued in faithful service to God through community and church ministries. She will always be remembered for her loving support of family, hospitality, and steadfast commitment to her faith. Her thankful spirit was reflected in one of her favorite Scripture verses: “Bless the Lord, O my soul and all that is within me, bless His Holy Name.” Psalm 103:1. Her family and friends will greatly miss her.

She is survived by daughters Jewel Birdwell (Bob) of Clinton, Tennessee, Becky Jacobson (Marty) of Malabar, Florida, Ann Rust (Allan) of Lake Zurich, Illinois, and Cindy Peters (Dave) of Montrose, California, siblings, Bob Kongable, Eleanor Schneider, and Vergene Lathrum, 12 grandchildren, and 23 great-grandchildren.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Temple Baptist Church or Ramabai Mukti Mission at www.muktimission.us.

The family will receive friends 5:30-7 pm Friday, February 11, 20211, at the Curtis Hudson Center at Temple Baptist Church in Powell. A family graveside service will be held at Oak Ridge Memorial Park the following day. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

